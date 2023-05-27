Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 560 ($6.97) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 165 ($2.05) to GBX 175 ($2.18) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 345 ($4.29).

Shares of LON:MRO opened at GBX 475 ($5.91) on Wednesday. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of GBX 284.46 ($3.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 513.90 ($6.39). The stock has a market cap of £6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2,794.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 313.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 200.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.83. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is presently -4,117.65%.

In other news, insider Charlotte Twyning bought 6,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 471 ($5.86) per share, for a total transaction of £31,505.19 ($39,185.56). In related news, insider Charlotte Twyning purchased 6,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 471 ($5.86) per share, with a total value of £31,505.19 ($39,185.56). Also, insider Peter Dilnot purchased 32,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.73) per share, for a total transaction of £122,021.80 ($151,768.41). Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

