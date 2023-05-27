Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Given New GBX 620 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.22) to GBX 620 ($7.71) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 165 ($2.05) to GBX 175 ($2.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.97) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 345 ($4.29).

LON:MRO opened at GBX 475 ($5.91) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 313.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 200.12. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of GBX 284.46 ($3.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 513.90 ($6.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,794.12, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, insider Peter Dilnot purchased 32,111 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.73) per share, for a total transaction of £122,021.80 ($151,768.41). Also, insider Charlotte Twyning purchased 6,689 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 471 ($5.86) per share, for a total transaction of £31,505.19 ($39,185.56). 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

