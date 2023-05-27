Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Lowered to $195.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADI. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

ADI stock opened at $176.53 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The company has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

