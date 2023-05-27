Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $176.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

