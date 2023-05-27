Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKSGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MKS. BNP Paribas upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.18) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.43) to GBX 130 ($1.62) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 177.25 ($2.20).

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

LON MKS opened at GBX 179.50 ($2.23) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 164.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 147.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,196.67, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.56 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 189.10 ($2.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

