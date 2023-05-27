Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.78. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.46 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.23.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $206.52 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The company has a market capitalization of $123.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,123,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $469,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,734,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,129 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

