Brokers Issue Forecasts for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $80.41.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $89,816,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after buying an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 162.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,308,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

