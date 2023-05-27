Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $4.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.00. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.56 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.23.

NYSE:LOW opened at $206.52 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.10 and its 200-day moving average is $204.32. The firm has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

