Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the sporting goods retailer will earn $3.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.79. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.46 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Trading lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $125.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.29. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $70.21 and a twelve month high of $152.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,467 shares of company stock worth $42,164,431. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.