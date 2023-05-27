Brokerages Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Target Price at $850.91

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $850.91.
Several brokerages have commented on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,316,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total transaction of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,316,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $725.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $786.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $757.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.23.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.