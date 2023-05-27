Brokerages Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Target Price at $850.91

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $850.91.

Several brokerages have commented on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,316,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total transaction of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,316,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,775,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,815,000 after purchasing an additional 38,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $725.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $786.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $757.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

