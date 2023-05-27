National Bankshares Lowers Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$122.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$129.00 to C$122.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BMO. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Fundamental Research set a C$160.30 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$137.06.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

TSE BMO opened at C$114.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$119.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$125.71. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$111.88 and a one year high of C$138.85. The firm has a market cap of C$80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.13 by C$0.09. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 13.4068182 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

