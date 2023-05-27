Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$121.50

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$130.00 to C$121.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fundamental Research set a C$160.30 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$137.06.

TSE:BMO opened at C$114.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$119.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$125.71. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$111.88 and a 1-year high of C$138.85.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.13 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 21.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 13.4068182 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

