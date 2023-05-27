Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$143.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$143.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$137.06.

BMO stock opened at C$114.74 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$111.88 and a twelve month high of C$138.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$119.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$125.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.13 by C$0.09. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.56%. The company had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 13.4068182 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

