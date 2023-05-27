Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Rises By 4,175.0%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 4,175.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of DSV A/S stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DSV A/S has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $100.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.307 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from DSV A/S’s previous dividend of $0.27. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DSV A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.50.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

