Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 11,700.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Localiza Rent a Car Stock Up 0.7 %

Localiza Rent a Car stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. Localiza Rent a Car has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99.

Localiza Rent a Car Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Localiza Rent a Car’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

