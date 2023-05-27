JOANN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,948 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,100% compared to the average volume of 134 put options.

JOANN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.13. JOANN has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.50 million. JOANN had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 99.95%. Analysts expect that JOANN will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at JOANN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Scott Sekella acquired 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $44,043.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,754 shares in the company, valued at $125,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JOANN by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of JOANN in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Further Reading

