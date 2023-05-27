Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Short Interest Update

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 5,600.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days.
Firm Capital Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRMUF opened at $4.02 on Friday. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20.
Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile
