Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Update

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 6,100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Cancom Price Performance

Cancom stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30. Cancom has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

Get Cancom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cancom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.