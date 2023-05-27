Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 4,575.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HERD stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34.

Get Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 186,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 43,397 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 952.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 70,976 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $746,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.