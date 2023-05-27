Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Up 7,275.0% in May

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 7,275.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ATLKY opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 16.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Danske raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.01.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

