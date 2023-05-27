Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, an increase of 6,832.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82.5 days.

Yangzijiang Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS YNGFF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. Yangzijiang Financial has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.27.

Yangzijiang Financial Company Profile

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd provides micro-financing, debt investments, and other investments. The company is based in Jingjiang, China. Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd.(SGX:YF8) operates independently of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. as of June 2, 2022.

