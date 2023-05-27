Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Expands By 4,800.0%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 4,800.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of BKKLY opened at $24.54 on Friday. Bangkok Bank Public has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $24.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64.

Bangkok Bank Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.16. Bangkok Bank Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.51%.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bangkok Bank Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

