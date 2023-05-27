PacWest Bancorp to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PACW. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $839.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

In other news, EVP William J. Black bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William J. Black purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $267,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,410. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C William Hosler acquired 2,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,835.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,746. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.51%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

