FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Royal Bank of Canada Issued By Cormark (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $8.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.64. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

RY stock opened at $90.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.996 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.