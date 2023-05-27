Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) vs. Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Head to Head Survey

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Postal Realty Trust and Extra Space Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Extra Space Storage 2 5 3 1 2.27

Dividends

Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 21.09%. Extra Space Storage has a consensus target price of $170.56, indicating a potential upside of 16.36%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $6.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Postal Realty Trust pays out 678.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Extra Space Storage pays out 101.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Extra Space Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 6.38% 1.30% 0.74% Extra Space Storage 43.79% 21.62% 7.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.5% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Extra Space Storage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $53.33 million 5.30 $3.85 million $0.14 102.65 Extra Space Storage $1.92 billion 10.29 $860.69 million $6.36 23.05

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Extra Space Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Postal Realty Trust on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Postal Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores. The company was founded by Kenneth Musser Woolley on April 30, 2004, and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.