Financial Analysis: PLDT (NYSE:PHI) and Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP)

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) and Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PLDT and Pervasip, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLDT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.6% of PLDT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of PLDT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Pervasip shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PLDT and Pervasip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLDT 4.80% 25.79% 4.91% Pervasip -12.34% N/A -21.38%

Volatility and Risk

PLDT has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pervasip has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PLDT and Pervasip’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLDT $3.78 billion 1.27 $192.92 million $0.86 25.74 Pervasip $15.79 million 0.15 -$1.52 million N/A N/A

PLDT has higher revenue and earnings than Pervasip.

Summary

PLDT beats Pervasip on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLDT

(Get Rating)

PLDT, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients. The Other segments consists interests in digital platforms and other technologies, including interests in VIH and Multisys. The company was founded on November 28, 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, Philippines.

About Pervasip

(Get Rating)

Pervasip Corp. engages in the development and delivery of products and technologies to agricultural markets. It focuses on improving grow conditions, yields and value in hydroponic and other indoor grow facility applications. The company was founded on July 22, 1964 and is headquartered in Rye Brook, NY.

