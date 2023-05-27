(NASDAQ:QGEN) vs. Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Head to Head Comparison

(NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) and Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -42.09% -33.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for and Monte Rosa Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 0 0 N/A Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 186.29%.

83.2% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$108.50 million ($2.43) -2.55

Summary

Monte Rosa Therapeutics beats on 3 of the 5 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers. The company also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers; NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn's disease, neurodegenerative disease, diabetes, and liver disease; VAV1, a target protein for autoimmune diseases; and BCL11A, a therapeutically-relevant protein in hemoglobinopathies. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.