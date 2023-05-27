The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Up 11,600.0% in May

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 11,600.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 853,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRTG opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. The Coretec Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics.

