NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Head-To-Head Review

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

NVIDIA has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Materials has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NVIDIA and Meta Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA $26.97 billion 35.71 $4.37 billion $1.92 202.84 Meta Materials $8.64 million 13.52 -$79.10 million ($0.23) -1.09

Profitability

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials. Meta Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares NVIDIA and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA 18.52% 24.18% 13.00% Meta Materials -918.47% -21.21% -18.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.8% of NVIDIA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Meta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of NVIDIA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Meta Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NVIDIA and Meta Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA 1 6 29 1 2.81 Meta Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00

NVIDIA currently has a consensus price target of $379.73, indicating a potential downside of 2.50%. Meta Materials has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,400.00%. Given Meta Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meta Materials is more favorable than NVIDIA.

Summary

NVIDIA beats Meta Materials on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The Tegra Processor segment integrates an entire computer onto a single chip and incorporates GPUs and multi-core CPUs to drive supercomputing for autonomous robots, drones, and cars, as well as for consoles and mobile gaming and entertainment devices. The All Other segment refers to the stock-based compensation expense, corporate infrastructure and support costs, acquisition-related costs, legal settlement costs, and other non-recurring charges. The company was founded by Jen Hsun Huang, Chris A. Malachowsky, and Curtis R. Priem in April 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. It also provides nano-optic metamaterial technology for anti-counterfeiting security features. The company was founded by George Palikaras, Themos Kallos, and Nadine Geddes on October 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

