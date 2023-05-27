Reviewing Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) & VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO)

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.0% of VIA optronics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of VIA optronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIA optronics has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolfspeed 1 9 8 0 2.39 VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Wolfspeed presently has a consensus target price of $81.83, suggesting a potential upside of 59.83%. VIA optronics has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.19%. Given Wolfspeed’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wolfspeed is more favorable than VIA optronics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolfspeed $914.60 million 6.97 -$200.90 million ($1.48) -34.59 VIA optronics $218.50 million 0.22 -$10.75 million ($0.48) -4.46

VIA optronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIA optronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolfspeed -20.14% -5.43% -2.35% VIA optronics -4.62% -17.25% -6.58%

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace. The company was founded by Calvin H. Carter Jr., John W. Palmour, F. Neal Hunter, Eric Hunter, and John Edmond in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

