O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $923.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $895.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $851.70. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $580.01 and a one year high of $964.58. The company has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.45, for a total transaction of $950,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 220,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,180,738.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,633 shares of company stock worth $41,728,882 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.