First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $206.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.73. First Bank has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.50%. Analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Bank by 46.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in First Bank by 21.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in First Bank by 53.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in First Bank during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

