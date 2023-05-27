First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
First Bank Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $206.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.73. First Bank has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.50%. Analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of First Bank
About First Bank
First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Bank (FRBA)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.