StockNews.com Lowers ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Sell

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.75.

ContraFect Price Performance

CFRX opened at $1.42 on Thursday. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $363.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($16.14) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ContraFect will post -15.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ContraFect by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 33.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ContraFect by 62.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.

