StockNews.com Lowers ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Sell

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRXGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.75.

ContraFect Price Performance

CFRX opened at $1.42 on Thursday. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $363.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($16.14) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ContraFect will post -15.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ContraFect by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 33.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ContraFect by 62.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.

Featured Articles

