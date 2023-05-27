New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

New Gold Stock Performance

New Gold stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $786.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.53. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48.

About New Gold

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

