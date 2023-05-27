Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $58.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $61.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $839,549,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

