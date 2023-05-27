StockNews.com Downgrades Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) to Sell

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Axos Financial Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of AX stock opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $51.46.
Axos Financial Company Profile
