Ternium (NYSE:TX) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TX. Morgan Stanley raised Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. HSBC increased their price target on Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ternium in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $38.52 on Thursday. Ternium has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.93. Ternium had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ternium by 6,399.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,596 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ternium by 2,454.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after acquiring an additional 470,401 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,976,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ternium by 590.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 348,732 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

