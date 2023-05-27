StockNews.com Downgrades National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) to Buy

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

National Presto Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $539.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.45. National Presto Industries has a one year low of $59.99 and a one year high of $81.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Presto Industries

About National Presto Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the first quarter worth $12,872,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 138.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 57,484 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 109.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 92,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 48,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 17.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after buying an additional 45,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 335.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 35,515 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense, and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares and Small Appliances, Defense, and Safety. The Housewares and Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics, and comfort appliances that enrich the lives of consumers by making life easier, more productive, and more enjoyable.

