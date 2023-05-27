StockNews.com Downgrades National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) to Buy

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
National Presto Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $539.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.45. National Presto Industries has a one year low of $59.99 and a one year high of $81.50.
About National Presto Industries
National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense, and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares and Small Appliances, Defense, and Safety. The Housewares and Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics, and comfort appliances that enrich the lives of consumers by making life easier, more productive, and more enjoyable.
