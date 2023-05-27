SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SALRF. Pareto Securities cut SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SalMar ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.50.

SALRF opened at $41.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15. SalMar ASA has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $74.19.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Sales and Industry, and Icelandic Salmon. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

