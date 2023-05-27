Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $216.07 on Thursday. Workday has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $218.88.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

