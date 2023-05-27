StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Burford Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $14.04.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of legal finance products and services comprising core legal finance and alternative strategies, and in the asset management business. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management and Other Services, and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters, both directly and through investment in the Group’s private funds.

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.