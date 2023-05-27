Guggenheim Downgrades MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) to Sell

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $210.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $205.00. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 25.89% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDB. Barclays boosted their target price on MongoDB from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.22.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MDB opened at $283.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $390.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,883,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 37,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,379,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $668,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,084,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,883,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,108 shares of company stock valued at $30,127,927 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MongoDB by 13.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after acquiring an additional 897,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 493.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after purchasing an additional 763,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,735,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $89,157,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.