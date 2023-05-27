Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
Clear Secure Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:YOU opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $35.00.
Insider Transactions at Clear Secure
In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $135,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $346,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,626,470. Company insiders own 42.06% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Clear Secure by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 38,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.
About Clear Secure
Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.
