Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Clear Secure Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:YOU opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Insider Transactions at Clear Secure

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $128.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clear Secure will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $135,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $135,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,626,470. Company insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Clear Secure by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 38,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

