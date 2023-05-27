CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $67.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $66.61 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

