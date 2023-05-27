CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.
Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $67.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $66.61 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.
