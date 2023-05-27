StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
OncoCyte Stock Performance
OCX stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.35.
About OncoCyte
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OncoCyte (OCX)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.