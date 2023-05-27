StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX)

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCXGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

OCX stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.35.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

