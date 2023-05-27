Brokers Issue Forecasts for NetApp, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of NetApp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the data storage provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for NetApp’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.24.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $69.83 on Thursday. NetApp has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.12.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in NetApp by 52.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 51.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,265.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,265.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,885. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

