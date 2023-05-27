Comparing New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for New Concept Energy and Black Stone Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Stone Minerals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Black Stone Minerals has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.80%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than New Concept Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

4.2% of New Concept Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares New Concept Energy and Black Stone Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy $210,000.00 N/A $180,000.00 $0.05 19.40 Black Stone Minerals $663.60 million 5.02 $476.48 million $2.76 5.75

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy. Black Stone Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Concept Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Concept Energy and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy 90.57% 4.20% 4.15% Black Stone Minerals 77.07% 54.18% 36.42%

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats New Concept Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

