Analyzing (NYSE:CHK) & (NYSE:APA)

(NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) and (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) are both companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for and , as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares and ‘s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A