Analyzing (NYSE:CHK) & (NYSE:APA)

(NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) and (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) are both companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for and , as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 0 0 N/A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares and ‘s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.