Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Inter Parfums in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $128.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.40. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 10.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,089 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth $1,210,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1,936.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $351,567. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

