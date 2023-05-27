General Dynamics Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.49. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $12.68 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ FY2023 earnings at $12.55 EPS.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

NYSE:GD opened at $205.25 on Friday. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $202.88 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.49.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 755,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,359,000 after purchasing an additional 61,460 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.